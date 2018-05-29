Seven years ago, Matthew Long’s brother was killed in Merrick by a hit-and-run driver who was never caught.

So on Friday, when he saw a car hit a pedestrian in front of his Levittown home and speed off, Long was especially motivated.

“I just wanted to catch him,” said Long, 30, of Levittown. “I wanted to look at that person in the face and ask them what they were doing.”

While his wife tended to the pedestrian, Long, on his motorcycle at the time, followed the fleeing car for a few blocks as it sped through intersections. Long said he was only able to get a partial license plate number: GRF.

“I’m very grateful that I was able to have these two people nearby,” said the pedestrian, Sarem Naibzada, 19, who sustained bruises on his head and pain on his left side. “They were so supportive and are really trying to get this guy.”

Naibzada, 19, who lives a few blocks away from the Longs, was walking to a carnival to meet friends about 10:40 p.m. when he was struck by the car at the intersection of Church and Hilltop roads in Levittown.

Long and his wife, Meredith Long, 30, were riding home on their motorcycles when they saw the gray or silver Infiniti with tinted windows hit Naibzada, brake momentarily and take off.

While Meredith came to Naibzada’s aid Matthew went after the fleeing driver.

Matthew Long said as he tried to catch up to the driver he was worried for Naibzada, who was flung in the air and tumbled on the ground, and reminded of the hit-and-run driver who killed his brother.

“I was just angry when I saw them leave the scene like that,” Long said. “It’s a real sore topic for me.”

William Long, 25, was hit by a maroon Nissan Altima in June 2011 on the Babylon Turnpike, and died of his injuries. Long and his family helped distribute flyers, asking for someone to come forward, but nothing came of it.

In Friday’s case, the Longs caught the hit and run on their home security camera and have been sharing the video in local Facebook groups hoping that someone will identify the driver.

Nassau County police said they are investigating the hit and run.

“I’m just tired of hearing these stories,” Matthew Long said. “It’s ridiculous for someone to just drive off after hitting someone and not even stopping to make sure they’re OK.”