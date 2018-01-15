TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 22° Good Morning
Overcast 22° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Hofstra receives federal grant to study ways to protect beachgrass

The grant funds fieldwork and lab research on growing beachgrass, a first line of defense for coastal communities during storms.

Hofstra professor Javier Izquierdo, with students Joshua Pimentel,

Hofstra professor Javier Izquierdo, with students Joshua Pimentel, left, Chaz Scala and Arjun Kumar on Jan. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Keep off the dunes — you could be disrupting science.

Hofstra University professor Javier Izquierdo and his students are studying the microorganisms that help — or impede — beachgrass survival in the dunes along Long Island’s South Shore. During major weather events, such as superstorm Sandy, beachgrass and the dunes they live on often provide the first line of defense for coastal communities.

Izquierdo...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Firefighters at an East Patchogue auto repair center, Cops investigate body found in burned car
Daniel Charbonnier, 30, of Farmingville, was arrested after Cops: Man robbed Bloomingdale’s; 2 guards hurt
President Donald Trump, right, speaks beside House Majority Trump denies use of vulgarity: ‘I am not a racist’
Lia Valenti, 6, of Westbury, falls into LI 6-year-old’s dancing mishap airs in prime time
Pete Meyers, left, Michael Bradley and Kevin McCarthy 'Religious feeling,' charity spur senior plungers
President Donald Trump, with Sen. Dick Durbin, left, 1600: Trump dug new holes with his fit on immigrants