Hofstra: Students urged to be careful off campus after student robbed of cellphone outside pizzeria

Hofstra University is urging its students to be careful when they leave the school's campus after one of them was robbed of her cellphone early Monday in front of a Hempstead pizzeria.

The university's public safety department said the student was with a group of friends outside Campus Pizzeria on Fulton Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. when a man approached them, grabbed the woman's cellphone and ran south on Meadowbrook Road.

Hempstead police later found and arrested the man and recovered the cellphone, Hofstra said in an alert to students. The suspect was not identified.

The student was not injured and the suspect had no weapon.

In the alert, students were "reminded to exercise extreme caution when traveling off campus and to use the Hofstra night shuttle. For information use the Hofstra app and go to the shuttle map or call 463-7878."