Thomas Jefferson statue to remain at Hofstra University

Earlier this year, Hofstra students held dueling protests over whether to remove the statue.

The president of Hofstra University said a statue

The president of Hofstra University said a statue of Thomas Jefferson on campus will remain at its current location. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
Hofstra University won’t remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson, but will establish a task force to address students’ concerns about the nation’s third president, who was also a slaveholder.

Hofstra President Stuart Rabinowitz announced his decision on the university’s website. He said he came to a decision after consulting with students, faculty, administration, alumni and trustees of the university.

“The founding fathers represent the duality of the American character and the difficulty of our history: freedom and oppression, equality and injustice, in issues of race, gender, religion and origin, that we have dealt with since our founding and will deal with for years to come,” he said in the statement posted Wednesday.

The statue, located near the entrance of the university’s student center, was the subject of dueling protests in March. Students had launched petitions calling for and against the statue’s removal.

Rabinowitz said he will convene a task force “to consider further dialogue and education about our founding fathers, the Atlantic slave trade and Western expansion; to think about what freedom and equality mean at the University; and to consider how we use history to advance understanding and build a better, more just world.”

The task force will begin its work in fall 2018.

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. A news junkie and foodie, she also enjoys giving (solicited) fashion advice.

