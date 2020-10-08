TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Officials: Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Hofstra University

Stuart Rabinowitz, president of Hofstra University, said the

Stuart Rabinowitz, president of Hofstra University, said the school is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti in a residence hall's elevators.   Credit: James Escher

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

An investigation is underway at Hofstra University after anti-Semitic graffiti was found carved into the walls of elevators at a residence hall, school officials said Thursday.

In a message to the student body, President Stuart Rabinowitz said the investigation covers two recent incidents at the Hempstead campus.

"These hateful acts are a profound betrayal of our values as a university and a community," Rabinowitz said. "We condemn discrimination, bias and prejudice in all its forms, and reaffirm our commitment to hold accountable any member of our community who fails to live up to Hofstra's core values of diversity and inclusion."

Karla Schuster, assistant vice president, office of university relations at Hofstra, said the first incident happened in September. The second incident was discovered this past weekend. Both happened in the elevators of the same residence hall, she said.

The Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur took place on Sept. 18 and 27, respectively.

Schuster said the investigation began immediately after the first graffiti was discovered.

Rabinowitz said that in the coming weeks, the school's anti-hate initiative will launch a multiplatform campaign to reinforce the university's values and make clear that acts of bias are a violation of its code of community standards. Violators will face serious disciplinary action.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism or any other form of discrimination at Hofstra University," Rabinowitz said. "Now more than ever, we must stand together against intolerance, bigotry and hate."

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Nassau top stories

People walk down Central Avenue in Lawrence, where Lawrence schools closed after area falls in COVID-19 'hot spot'
Lynbrook Police Chief Brian Paladino, seen on July Lynbrook police chief: I will not be a 'mask Kaiser'
Monica Merritt, of Levittown and North Bellmore, was Monica Merritt, who lived life with gusto, dies at 61
Long Island University, which instructs nearly 15,000 students LIU professors feeling 'expendable' in COVID-19 era
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas stands inside Plaintiff: Settlement with Nassau DA guarantees records are secure  
Noise complaints have slowed the application for a Peace and quiet on menu for neighbors of Jericho banquet hall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search