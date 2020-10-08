An investigation is underway at Hofstra University after anti-Semitic graffiti was found carved into the walls of elevators at a residence hall, school officials said Thursday.

In a message to the student body, President Stuart Rabinowitz said the investigation covers two recent incidents at the Hempstead campus.

"These hateful acts are a profound betrayal of our values as a university and a community," Rabinowitz said. "We condemn discrimination, bias and prejudice in all its forms, and reaffirm our commitment to hold accountable any member of our community who fails to live up to Hofstra's core values of diversity and inclusion."

Karla Schuster, assistant vice president, office of university relations at Hofstra, said the first incident happened in September. The second incident was discovered this past weekend. Both happened in the elevators of the same residence hall, she said.

The Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur took place on Sept. 18 and 27, respectively.

Schuster said the investigation began immediately after the first graffiti was discovered.

Rabinowitz said that in the coming weeks, the school's anti-hate initiative will launch a multiplatform campaign to reinforce the university's values and make clear that acts of bias are a violation of its code of community standards. Violators will face serious disciplinary action.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism or any other form of discrimination at Hofstra University," Rabinowitz said. "Now more than ever, we must stand together against intolerance, bigotry and hate."