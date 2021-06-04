TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Friends, family come to celebrate Holocaust survivor's 100th birthday

Family, friends and town officials gather to celebrate

Family, friends and town officials gather to celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday of Theresa "Terry" Mermelstein of Bellmore on Friday.  Credit: Chris Ware

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A Holocaust survivor who spent a year in Auschwitz, Theresa "Terry" Mermelstein held back tears inside her Bellmore home Friday as she thought of her life as a century has gone past.

"I am very lucky," Mermelstein said, with her family, which includes six great-grandchildren, next to her.

As the rain came down Friday, one by one, friends and members of the Merrick Jewish Centre stopped by her home to wish Mermelstein a happy birthday, as she will turn 100 on Saturday.

Nassau County Legis. Steve Rhoads (R-Bellmore) came by to give a proclamation to Mermelstein.

"The legislature does not agree on many things, but we all wanted to wish you a happy birthday," Rhoads said.

Mermelstein’s son-in-law, Elliot Zimmerman, called her "strong-willed" and "determined" as she lives on her own with the help of an aide.

Joanne Skop, a member of the Merrick Jewish Centre, called Mermelstein an "esteemed member of the synagogue"

"She’s always there," Skop said. "She's been a very important part of our lives for years, especially her time with the Hebrew school kids, letting them know her story and all the books and remembrances she has."

Rabbi Charles Klein of the Merrick Jewish Centre said "one of the great joys in this time of difficulty is celebrating"

"May the Lord bless you and guard you," Klein said before he and others started to sing "Happy Birthday" to Mermelstein.

Mermelstein lived in Hungary before being deported to Auschwitz.

After immigrating to the United States, she lived in Brooklyn, where she met and married her late husband who was a butcher. They moved to Roosevelt in 1954 and then Bellmore in 1967.

Next to his dad, Jack Friesel, 9, Mermelstein’s first great-grandson, said he is happy to have her.

"She’s an amazing great-grandma," he said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Nassau top stories

High school students walk between classes on April
State: Masks will be 'strongly encouraged but not required' in schools
Stop & Shop shooting suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson,
Prosecutor: Alleged Stop & Shop shooter 'encouraged the police to shoot at him'
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the
NYCLU opposes town efforts to establish code enforcement court
Anthony Chiantella outside the Nassau County Courthouse in
Bayville man gets 17 years for crash that paralyzed friend
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, right, tries on
Belmont Stakes gets set for 11,000 spectators
Homes on Flaxwood Drive in Holbrook, where there
Holbrook offers connectivity, possibilities, new Amazon statio
Didn’t find what you were looking for?