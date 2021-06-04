A Holocaust survivor who spent a year in Auschwitz, Theresa "Terry" Mermelstein held back tears inside her Bellmore home Friday as she thought of her life as a century has gone past.

"I am very lucky," Mermelstein said, with her family, which includes six great-grandchildren, next to her.

As the rain came down Friday, one by one, friends and members of the Merrick Jewish Centre stopped by her home to wish Mermelstein a happy birthday, as she will turn 100 on Saturday.

Nassau County Legis. Steve Rhoads (R-Bellmore) came by to give a proclamation to Mermelstein.

"The legislature does not agree on many things, but we all wanted to wish you a happy birthday," Rhoads said.

Mermelstein’s son-in-law, Elliot Zimmerman, called her "strong-willed" and "determined" as she lives on her own with the help of an aide.

Joanne Skop, a member of the Merrick Jewish Centre, called Mermelstein an "esteemed member of the synagogue"

"She’s always there," Skop said. "She's been a very important part of our lives for years, especially her time with the Hebrew school kids, letting them know her story and all the books and remembrances she has."

Rabbi Charles Klein of the Merrick Jewish Centre said "one of the great joys in this time of difficulty is celebrating"

"May the Lord bless you and guard you," Klein said before he and others started to sing "Happy Birthday" to Mermelstein.

Mermelstein lived in Hungary before being deported to Auschwitz.

After immigrating to the United States, she lived in Brooklyn, where she met and married her late husband who was a butcher. They moved to Roosevelt in 1954 and then Bellmore in 1967.

Next to his dad, Jack Friesel, 9, Mermelstein’s first great-grandson, said he is happy to have her.

"She’s an amazing great-grandma," he said.