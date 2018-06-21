TODAY'S PAPER
Holocaust survivor from LI thanks kin of doc who saved him

Bernard Igielski’s mouth moved silently and his lips quivered as he tried to condense a lifetime of gratitude into words.

For so many years, Holocaust survivor Bernard Igielski wished he could thank the Jewish doctor who saved him again and again from the gas chambers of a Nazi concentration camp.

On Thursday, his wish came true, at least in the best way possible. While that doctor died years ago, Igielski, now 93 and living in North Woodmere, was able to reach out, embrace and kiss on the cheek a relative of that man.

For a long moment, Igielski was breathless with emotion. His mouth moved silently and his lips quivered as he tried to condense a lifetime of gratitude into words.

“Thanks to you. I hope you accept that,” he said as the two men shared a long hug at The Marion and Aaron Gural JCC in Cedarhurst.

Igielski told him, “I feel this doctor gave me life. “

The relative, Joseph Kohn, 86, of Princeton, New Jersey, was clearly overwhelmed as he met the man who would not be alive save for the bravery and the ingenuity of his relative, Dr. Berthold Epstein.

Epstein actually saved Igielski’s life four times while he was at Auschwitz and its surrounding concentration camps.

When Igielski arrived at Auschwitz as a 16-year-old boy, the Nazi officers saw a rash on his body and sent him into quarantine.

On three occasions, Nazi soldiers came into the medical facility and directed the patients toward the gas chamber. Each time, Epstein hid the teen by slipping him out the back door, sparing him from death.

Over time, Igielski was discharged into the general population of the concentration camp. Sometime later, he was chosen for the gas chambers and put in line to the entrance.

By chance, Epstein walked by and saw him. He told the Nazi officials that the boy could work, and Igielski was transferred to another labor camp.

“I was always lucky. Miracles happen to me,” Igielski said.

Igielski and Kohn were brought together largely through the efforts of the Foundation for Holocaust Education Projects, based in Florida.

Igielski is a member of the Holocaust survivors group at the Gural JCC.

Kohn explained his relationship to the doctor, saying that “my mother’s first cousin was his wife.”

He said Epstein had been a prominent physician before the war. When he was taken to Auschwitz, his wife was killed, and the Nazis told him that he would survive if he served as a doctor there.

“I’m very surprised and very pleased that he behaved so well,” Kohn said. “I remember him as a very cold doctor, very practical.”

Igielski told him that if he could meet the doctor today, “I would kiss his feet.”

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

