Two homes caught fire in Massapequa on Monday afternoon, according to Nassau County Fire Communications. The fire broke out on Biltmore Boulevard around 2:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was not immediately clear whether the fires had been put out, or if anyone was injured.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.