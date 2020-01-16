Nassau County police are investigating the homicide of a woman found in her South Farmingdale home on Wednesday.

The victim, Kelly Owen, 27, was found around 3:41 p.m. after police responded to her home at 14 1st Ave. for a report of a female not breathing. When police arrived they determined Owen had already died. An ambulance technician pronounced her dead at 3:50 p.m., police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death was asphyxiation, police said.

Police said she lived in the house with her parents, her brother and her six-year-old daughter. She was a nursing student who was on school break at the time of her death, police said.

“We looked at the house, and there are no obvious signs of break-in," Nassau Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a news conference on Thursday.

Police said the family reported that on the morning of Jan. 15, Owen woke up at 8 a.m., got her daughter ready for school and her father took the child to school.

That afternoon her parents returned home at 3:30 p.m. and found Owen’s car still in the driveway.

Typically Kelly would go to the school at 3 p.m. to help at her daughter’s afterschool program, police said.

“That is what alarmed them to what had happened,“ Fitzpatrick said. “They went in and discovered her body.”

Police are asking anyone with information about Owen to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.