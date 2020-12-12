Nassau County police are investigating an apparent homicide-suicide that occurred Friday afternoon in Lakeview.

Homicide detectives believe a 31-year-old man shot and killed a 91-year-old woman at a home on Myrna Drive, before he shot himself, police said.

Police were called to the home at 1:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance when officers heard two gunshots inside, police said.

Authorities did not identify the victims or provide additional details.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to report anonymous tips to Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.