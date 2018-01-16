TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 40° Good Afternoon
Overcast 40° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Town restricts where hookah lounges can operate

The law allows the lounges to open only in light manufacturing and industrial zones. Officials say the aim is to discourage young adults from hookah use.

Hempstead Town Councilman Dennis Dunne speaks at Levittown

Hempstead Town Councilman Dennis Dunne speaks at Levittown Memorial Education Center on Dec. 6, 2017, about restricting the location of hookah lounges. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Hempstead Town Board unanimously passed a law that blocks hookah lounges from opening in residential and commercial districts.

The measure proposed by Town Board member Dennis Dunne Sr. restricts the opening of new hookah lounges to light manufacturing and industrial zones within the unincorporated regions of the town. The board approved the law at a Jan. 9 vote.

Dunne said he proposed the new legislation to address concerns that hookah lounges attract young adults and could be a gateway to cigarette smoking and the use of other drugs. He said drug paraphernalia have been discovered nearby a hookah lounge that had been operating in Levittown.

“Smoking hookahs for one hour is comparable to smoking five packs of cigarettes a day,” Dunne said. “We don’t want our kids subjected to the smoke.”

The new law will not apply to existing hookah lounges, but could jeopardize any hookah lounges in the process of opening or opening in the future, town officials said. Town officials said the law was modeled after other communities that have restricted hookah lounges. North Hempstead, Brookhaven and Glen Cove have similar laws.

Nassau County Legis. John Ferretti Jr. (R-Levittown) said he has worked with the town to close a hookah lounge that had opened on Hempstead Turnpike without building permits.

“People don’t realize that smoking hookahs are just as harmful as smoking cigarettes,” Ferretti said. “The whole business model is to create a social environment. It’s so important to nip this in the bud.”

Corinne Alba, of the Levittown YES Community Counseling Center, said the earlier teens begin using hookahs, e-cigarettes or vapes, the likelihood of nicotine addiction increases.

“Any legislation that helps prevent early addiction and keeps paraphernalia out of the youth’s hands is a step in the right direction,” Alba said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Pete Meyers, left, Michael Bradley and Kevin McCarthy 'Religious feeling,' charity spur senior plungers
Pitch tubes, or nodes of tree sap, seen Town ends pine beetle state of emergency
An eastbound train approaches the Babylon LIRR station LIRR addressing brown faucet water seen on video
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli speaking at Jericho School tax cap to be 2%, state comptroller says
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is shown on Jan. Cuomo proposes 3% increase in school aid
A radar map projection for Tuesday, Jan. 16, NWS: Up to 3" of snow expected on parts of LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE