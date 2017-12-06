Hempstead Town Councilman Dennis Dunne Sr. is to propose legislation Wednesday that would restrict hookah lounges in the town to light manufacturing and industrial zones.

Dunne will propose the legislation Wednesday morning at the Levittown Memorial Education Center, according to a news release.

The legislation would only apply to hookah lounges that would open in the future or are amid opening, the release stated. Lounges that are already open would not be affected.

“The Town of Hempstead prides itself on being a community that is dedicated to the safety and quality of life of our residents,” Dunne said. “The smoking of hookah tobacco can be harmful, particularly for young people, and may serve as a gateway to illegal drug use. That is why I am proposing the restriction of these hookah lounges to prevent their location near homes, schools, community centers and shopping areas.”

Dunne’s legislation would also restrict the sale of other substances sold in vape shops.

Dunne is to call to schedule a future public hearing during the Town Board’s meeting on Dec. 12.

Several Long Island municipalities, including Brookhaven and North Hempstead towns, and Glen Cove, have adopted restrictions on hookah lounges.