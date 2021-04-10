TODAY'S PAPER
1 person killed in house fire in Levittown, fire official says

Firefighters at the scene of a Levittown house

Firefighters at the scene of a Levittown house fire in which one person was killed Saturday morning, a fire official said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
One person died in a house fire in Levittown on Saturday, a fire official said.

The blaze happened at a home on Forester Lane near Collector Lane at 11:36 a.m., said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Upon arriving at the scene, Nassau County police and the Levittown Fire Department were confronted with heavy fire, Uttaro said. Once the fire was put out, authorities went inside and discovered the victim.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, Uttaro said. Four people who live in the home were displaced.

The fire was put under control in 30 minutes, Uttaro said. Along with Levittown, fire departments from Bethpage, East Meadow and Wantagh came to assist.

