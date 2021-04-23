A Nassau County police officer is being credited with rescuing a woman from a house fire in Searingtown on Friday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Third Precinct officers responding to a call about a fire on Solar Lane at 1:30 p.m. immediately noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Officer Robert Simon entered through the front door of the house and saw a disoriented woman standing in the middle of a living room that was fully engulfed in flames. Simon ran to the victim and carried her outside to safety, police said.

The unidentified woman, 57, had a rapid heartbeat but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

There were no other injuries reported and there were no other occupants in the house.

Responding to the fire were the Albertson, Mineola and Williston Park fire departments. The Nassau County Fire Marshall was also on scene. The investigation was ongoing.