Officials: Valley Stream house fire under investigation

An early morning fire engulfs a house in

An early morning fire engulfs a house in Valley Stream on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Steve Grogan

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Firefighters from three Nassau County departments fought an early morning fire that damaged a house in Valley Stream on Wednesday.

The fire at the home on Lamberson Street was reported at 2:34 a.m. and firefighters from Valley Stream, Hewlett and Woodmere responded to the scene, fire officials said.

Police said no one was injured in the blaze.

Photos from the scene show flames leaping out a second-floor window of the home, with smoke pouring into the night sky.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire marshals and detectives from the arson bomb squad, police said.

Additional details were not available.

