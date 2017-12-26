TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 29° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 29° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Officials: Humpback whale washes up on East Atlantic Beach

A humpback whale washed up at East Atlantic

A humpback whale washed up at East Atlantic Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Artie Raslich

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Conservation groups are responding to a dead humpback whale that washed up Tuesday morning on East Atlantic Beach.

The whale, estimated to be about 31 feet long, was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard about 7 a.m., on the beach at the end of Rochester Avenue, Coast Guard officials said.

The nonprofit group Gotham Whale photographed and reported the whale to Nassau County police. The Town...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Breezy, cold day expected for Long Island on LI weather: ‘Progressively colder’ this week
Paul Ragusa-Schweitzer, 52, of Long Beach, is pictured After marriage dissolved, LIer drops weight with self-love
People wait at the Town of Hempstead tax LIers cram receivers’ offices to prepay taxes
The Central Islip Fire Department battles blaze at Home ‘a total loss’ after fire, chief says
The Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead would house Jail has pact with feds for immigration detainees
A motorist was killed in Eastport Dec. 11, PSEG investigating fatal crash into pole, official says