A lasso-less marine flotilla aims to mimic cattle herders and gently herd a junior humpback whale out of Nassau’s Reynolds Channel and back to sea Saturday morning.

The 28-foot, “subadult” whale was last seen at noon Friday in the channel, where it has lingered about a week, according to the nonprofit Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

The marine roundup will begin at 6 a.m., when a fire boat, a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a Town of Hempstead Bay Constables craft will try to guide the whale to the nearest ocean outlet, the group said in a statement.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration also will be on hand, it said.

Encouraging the humpback whale back to the Atlantic will require considerable expertise: The mariners must ensure their own safety while avoiding stressing the whale or causing it to react negatively, the experts said.

Care will also have to be exercised to ensure the whale does not become accustomed to boats, the nonprofit said. That could put it at risk of boat strikes in the future, for example.

“Periodic breaks will be taken to limit stress to the whale,” the nonprofit said, adding the rescue attempt is unpredictable.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Because of the nature of this event, we cannot say definitely when these efforts will be complete, but we expect to take a break around noon if the whale does not leave the channel by then,” it said.

Though whalers nearly drove humpbacks to extinction, some populations have increased sufficiently for them to no longer be listed as endangered, though they still are a protected species under the law.

Humpbacks, capable of stupendous breaches, breed in the warm waters of the Caribbean before heading to New England and Canada during the winter.

Adults can grow as long as 60 feet, and every day consume a few thousand pounds of krill or tiny crustaceans.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said one of its biologists observed the humpback with the Hempstead Bay Constables, and reported that it seemed “to be behaving normally, breathing well and swimming freely.”

That same day, Nassau’s Marine Bureau also spotted a humpback that was about 30 feet long swimming around East Rockaway, police said in a statement.

All nearby boaters immediately were ordered to shut down their engines to protect the whale from rotating propellers, they said.

“The whale’s activity was constantly being monitored until it began swimming into deeper waters and contact was lost,” Nassau police said.

Experts could not immediately determine whether that was the same whale.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society is asking all boaters to stay at least 100 feet away from the humpback, and people who spot it should call the hotline at 631-369-9829 or file an online report at amseas.org.