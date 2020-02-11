Huntington public safety director resigns over 'vulgar' email

The Huntington public safety director resigned following news reports that he wrote an email that contained "vulgar" language about a female employee, town council members said Tuesday.

Public Safety Director Peter Sammis resigned Monday night, said Town Board members Joan Cergol and Mark Cuthbertson at a news conference Tuesday morning at Town Hall.

Cergol and Cuthbertson, both Democrats, had criticized Supervisor Chad Lupinacci's decision to suspend Sammis, who sent an email containing “vulgar and sexual references” about a female co-worker from his official town account to male subordinate employees, without notifying most of the board. Lupinacci is a Republican.

Sammis, who wrote the email in November 2019, was recently suspended for two weeks and must undergo sensitivity training, Cergol said.

She said town software was set up to detect objectionable words, and language used in the email triggered the system.

