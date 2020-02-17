The Huntington Town Board approved $11.25 million in bonds to purchase such things as vehicles and information technology equipment, traffic signal and calming improvements, and the construction of a spray park in Huntington Station.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said bonding helped with longterm planning and kept reserve funds healthy.

“It’s especially helpful when investing in long-time infrastructure projects,” Lupinacci said.

The $750,000 requested for the long talked about spray park for Manor Field in Huntington Station was approved, as was $800,000 to replace the synthetic fields at the park.

Board member Gene Cook voted against the two measures.

“We are tight on money,” Cook said after the Feb. 11 meeting. “The things I voted on tonight were all safety related issues, things that needed to get done; but when it comes down to parks it’s a huge cost, the building of the park is one thing, but the maintenance of the park is something else and we just don’t have the money available.”

Lupinacci said he was looking forward to the improvements at Manor Park.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity, and I look forward to its opening for all the residents of Huntington and especially for the families of Huntington Station,” Lupinacci said.

Cook also voted against a request for a million dollars for various drainage improvements, $200,000 for resurfacing the tennis courts at Heckscher Park and $300,000 for improvments to curbs, sidewalks and pedestrian ramps. The measures all passed 4 to 1.

Requests for $500,000 for a partial roof replacement and a million dollars for construction of pedestrian, vehicle safety and accessibility improvements were approved for the Flanagan Center, where the town's Senior Center, Adult Day Care and Youth Bureau divisions are located.

The highway department received approval for funds for some of its larger projects, including $4.5 million for road improvements and a million dollars for highway equipment.

A resolution seeking $500,000 for construction improvements to various town buildings and facilities failed.