AG: Westbury man, doctor illegally performed plastic surgeries

The attorney general says a man who had surrendered his medical license and a licensed physician did dozens of plastic surgeries.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
An unlicensed plastic surgeon from Westbury and a licensed physician from Jackson Heights face charges they engaged in a four-year scheme to illegally perform plastic surgeries on more than 60 patients, officials said.

Brad Jacobs, 56, of Westbury, was arraigned on an indictment Thursday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said Thursday.

A Queens doctor who worked with Jacobs, Nicholas Sewell, 74, was arraigned on the same charges, Schneiderman said.

Jacobs surrendered his medical license in 2007 after saying he could not defend himself against 29 specifications of professional medical misconduct, Schneiderman said.

In 2011, Jacobs and Sewell began seeing patients and performing surgeries at Allure Plastic Surgery in Manhattan, “falsely representing that Jacobs was authorized to practice medicine,” the attorney general said.

Both men were charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, grand larceny, unauthorized practice of a profession, scheme to defraud and money laundering, the attorney general said.

Bail was set at $4 million bond or $2 million cash for Jacobs and $2 million bond or cash for Sewell, the attorney general said.

Court-appointed lawyers for the two men did not immediately return telephone calls for comment Friday. A spokeswoman for Schneiderman said the judge told both men to hire private attorneys.

Neither man had posted bail as of Friday morning, the spokeswoman said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

