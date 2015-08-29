Victim drops headphones when 3 men try to rob him on Inwood street, cops say

Nassau police are looking for three suspects who tried to rob a man early Friday morning in Inwood, and ended up taking his headphones after he dropped them while trying to get away.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was walking south on Madison Avenue at 6 a.m. Friday when three males approached him. The first male suspect, described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 17 years old with a slim build and wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, demanded the victim hand over his belongings, police said. The victim turned and ran back north on Madison Avenue, dropping his white Beats By Dre headphones along the way, which police said the thieves picked up.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in a black four-door sedan.

Police said the second male suspect was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 19 years old and wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, and the third male suspect is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 23 years old with a slim build.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.