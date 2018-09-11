Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LIRR's Lynbrook station set for $17.9 million renovation

The plan includes repairing the customer platforms, replacing platform canopies, building new glass platform waiting rooms and improving drainage. 

The LIRR's 80-year-old Lynbrook station will undergo a

The LIRR's 80-year-old Lynbrook station will undergo a $17.9 million renovation, and the work is set to be completed by 2020.  Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The Long Island Rail Road’s dilapidated Lynbrook station will undergo a $17.9 million renovation, the LIRR announced Monday. 

The project, set to begin next spring, will include repairing the station’s customer platforms, replacing platform canopies, building new glass platform waiting rooms and improving drainage. 

"Since joining the LIRR in April, I've taken a hard look at our system, operations and capital projects with a focus on making decisions to prioritize necessary initiatives and get them finished sooner rather than later," LIRR president Phillip Eng said. "Lynbrook station is in need of these repairs and I look forward to giving customers who use this location an upgraded station that they deserve while hardening our infrastructure for decades to come."

Work is expected to be finished by 2020. 

Lynbrook commuters and elected officials have long complained about the condition of the 80-year-old station, where plywood boards reinforce station signs, rainwater leaks through platform canopies, and mesh nets are set up to capture chunks of concrete crumbling off the elevated tracks.

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

