Inspectors raid home with illegal rentals, city officials say

Long Beach police and building inspectors raided a home earlier this month that had multiple illegal rentals, city officials announced Monday.

Police searched 142 E. Market St., which was designated as a legal two-family home but was sublet as individual rooms, on Aug. 15. City officials said the second-floor tenant was collecting rent from people living in the basement and on the first and third floors.

Police pried open four doors to find illegal rentals and arrested the tenant who was collecting rent, according to a city statement. The owner of the home, who lives in New Jersey, was also issued a summons for illegal rentals.

Authorities did not release the name of the tenant or homeowner.

City officials said the Long Beach Building Department received multiple complaints regarding the illegal rentals at the house. The city’s zoning inspector investigated the home prior to the raid and obtained an administrative search warrant to search the property.

“This was a true quality-of-life and safety issue, with an overcrowded house, as well as people living in areas not designed for living purposes,” City Councilman Scott Mandel said in a statement. “Landlords who egregiously violate our zoning laws should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Since this administration took office in 2012, the city has caught 112 landlords of illegal rentals, resulting in multiple arrests and prosecutions with fines as high as $10,000.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the origin of the administrative search warrant.