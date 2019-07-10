TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Inwood couple found dead on Far Rockaway beach

Officials at the scene where an Inwood man

Officials at the scene where an Inwood man and woman who went swimming at a beach in Far Rockaway Tuesday night were  found in the water near the shoreline. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
An Inwood man and woman who went swimming at a beach in Far Rockaway Tuesday night died after rescue workers found them in the water near the shoreline, police said.

Police identified the pair as Keylon Ramsay, 28, and Umarie Chamble, 25, both of Norton Street.

A spokesman for the NYPD said he did not know the relationship between Ramsay and Chamble, but NBC News reported that they were a couple who lived together.

Police received a 911 call about 10:20 p.m. and officers went to Beach 9th Street and Seagirt Boulevard. They found Ramsay and Chamble unconscious.

“Officers removed both individuals from the water and administered CPR,” police said in a news release.

Ramsay and Chamble were taken to Saint John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, where they were declared dead.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office after autopsies are conducted, police said.

“There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” said police.

