The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a sweeping rezoning of the areas north of the Inwood and Lawrence train stations that will enable developers to build hundreds of new apartments in what supporters hope will become lively, walkable neighborhoods.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the rezoning, which town officials and residents said could help revitalize the flagging industrial and commercial areas and ease the shortage of affordable housing for young people and seniors in the area.

"It's always been underutilized, desolate, and quite frankly dangerous after hours," said Bobby Chawla, a Lawrence resident and one of many members of the public who spoke in support of the rezoning at the meeting. "I'm super excited to see this initiative go through, to see what this area can become."

The two rezoned areas extend north from the train stations along Doughty Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue, respectively. The new zoning code, which was spearheaded by Councilman Bruce Blakeman, allows for buildings of up to five stories and 60 units per acre next to the train stations, receding to three stories and 14 units per acre farther from the transit hubs. Ten to 20 percent of the units would be affordable, with prices ranging from 60 to 100 percent of the area median income.

The town paid Cameron Engineering & Associates of Woodbury $367,400 to draft the new zoning code.

Another new, higher-density housing development also moved through the town's legislative process on Tuesday, with the board voting 6-1 to approve site plans for a four-story 230-unit apartment building in Oceanside.

Councilman Anthony D'Esposito, who represents the district, cast the lone dissenting vote.

“I had some concerns about the application," he said. "There were some community concerns about traffic and there were concerns brought up if Nassau County will continue a bus route on Rockaway Avenue.”

Some Oceanside residents have previously expressed wariness about the project, but no members of the public spoke for or against it at Tuesday's meeting.

Also on Tuesday, the board voted 7-0 to approve capital plans for the next five years, including a $61.1 million capital plan for 2019.

This year's plan includes:

$36.5 million for road improvements

$5.9 million for water districts in Uniondale, East Meadow and elsewhere

$3.8 million for new fire trucks for the Merrick Fire Department

"Based on the input we received from residents over the last year, the priority was clear, which was more funding for our roads," Supervisor Laura Gillen said at the meeting.