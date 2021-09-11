Island Park cement company worker struck, killed by vehicle in parking lot

A cement company worker was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of his employer's Island Park location early Saturday morning and pronouced dead just over an hour later at a local hospital.

The man, 59, was employed by the Nicolia Ready Mix firm; his identity has yet to be released as detecitives continue to investigate.

No further details were immediately available about the approximately 6:26 a.m. accident.

Additionally, a company representative was not immediately available for comment.