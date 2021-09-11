TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Island Park cement company worker struck, killed by vehicle in parking lot

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A cement company worker was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of his employer's Island Park location early Saturday morning and pronouced dead just over an hour later at a local hospital.

The man, 59, was employed by the Nicolia Ready Mix firm; his identity has yet to be released as detecitives continue to investigate.

No further details were immediately available about the approximately 6:26 a.m. accident.

Additionally, a company representative was not immediately available for comment.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre
See photos of 9/11 remembrance ceremonies around LI, NYC
People line up to vote early at the
Brown: Candidates are knocking. Will you let them in?
Rust tide in Shinnecock Bay on Aug. 24.
Long Island's summer of 2021 brought algae, sharks
Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a visit
Another spike in LI COVID-19 cases — to over 1,200
New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
Suffolk, Nassau get $27.7 million in new opioid settlement
Manny Damota, Jackie McManus and Susan Kelly recall
In the wake of 9/11, they changed careers, found a new purpose
Didn’t find what you were looking for?