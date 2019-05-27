TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Islanders arena developers want to improve nearby parks

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

The Hempstead Town Board granted the developers behind the proposed Islanders arena in Elmont access to two nearby parks so they could make improvements.

The upgrades at Elmont Road Park and Hendrickson Avenue Park would be a community benefit accompanying the new 19,000-seat arena, 435,000 square feet of retail and 250-room hotel that New York Arena Partners has proposed at nearby Belmont Park, which is owned by New York State.

The town board on May 21 approved the access agreement in a 6-0 vote after amending it to revise the estimated cost of the developer-funded upgrades from “approximately” to “at least $1.5 million.” Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney was absent.

Supervisor Laura Gillen called the access agreement at the meeting “a first step to that process to deliver a potential real benefit to the community in the event the Belmont project does go forward.”

The access agreement allows New York Arena Partners to inventory security cameras and lighting at the parks and conduct land, soil and groundwater surveys, among other preparations, according to the agreement.

Councilman Bruce Blakeman said at the meeting he is opposed to the Belmont project but supports the access agreement if it will bring investment to town parks.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Southold is discussing offering affordable housing priority to Town considers giving firefighters housing priority
Jake DeBlasio, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 454, Volunteers raise flags at LI park for Memorial Day
Passengers board the LIRR at the Speonk station LIRR: Service restored on Montauk Branch
Brentwood's Kofi Amanquah, seen at Aon Gaming in Arena-style video game tournament comes to LI
Adventureland in Farmingdale. Adventureland invites moms to ride free
Mike Young in 2009, left, and in 2019. From LI valedictorian to Whiffenpoof to 'Glee'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search