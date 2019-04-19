The Islanders' playoff games at the Old Barn are over and they will ride their sweep of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs into Brooklyn, an NHL official reaffirmed Friday.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen requested the NHL relocate the remaining Islanders playoff games to Long Island, but NHL officials said the games will be played in Brooklyn as scheduled.

Gillen on Friday wrote a letter to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman asking the league to reschedule the playoff games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

“The exuberance and excitement generated by the first round of playoff games at the Coliseum, the building that housed four Stanley Cup wins, were electric,” Gillen said. “The pride and passion of hometown Islanders fans are second to none and surely helped propel the team to victory.”

But NHL officials said Friday that the Islanders will play their second round home games at Barclays Center against either the Carolina Hurricanes or the Washington Capitals. The NHL has stated the Coliseum does not qualify as an NHL major league facility.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that Bettman had yet to receive the letter Friday.

“In any event, while we appreciate the sentiment, the decision has already been made," Daly said.

A spokesman for the Islanders declined to comment.

The lease between the Islanders and BSE Global, which operates both Barclays Center and the Coliseum, calls for all playoff games to be played in Brooklyn. They broke from that for the first round at the Coliseum.

BSE Global chief executive Brett Yormark has said repeatedly that he's in favor of moving as many Islanders games as possible to the Coliseum. A spokeswoman for BSE Global declined to comment.

Gillen asked the NHL to reconsider their decision.

“The Islanders belong in Nassau County and until Belmont is built, the team belongs in the Barn, not Brooklyn,” Gillen said.