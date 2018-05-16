Manhattan developer iStar Financial has filed a $100 million lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Long Beach.

Developers are seeking damages following a settlement paid to the city to develop a parcel of oceanfront property along the boardwalk, where iStar had submitted plans in 2014 to build 522 luxury apartments and 11,000 square feet of boardwalk level retail space in a pair of 15-story apartment towers.

Long Beach city officials said they could not comment until after they reviewed iStar’s complaint.

The project has stalled after the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency has twice rejected tax breaks for up to $129 million to build on the parcel known as the Superblock. Developers have said they cannot complete the $336 million project without tax breaks.

Officials with iStar argued the city blocked the tax breaks from being granted by not issuing a letter of support for the project to the IDA.

Developers previously threatened to sue the city for not supporting their application for tax breaks. The city had initially signed a letter of support on iStar application in 2014, but has not backed any requests for tax breaks since the first application was rejected.

“It is with a great deal of reluctance that iStar filing this suit today,” said Karl Frey, iStar’s executive vice president. “For nearly a decade, we’ve worked closely with the city of Long Beach to create a development plan that would be both economically viable and provide extraordinary benefits to the city and its residents.”

IDA officials cited unprecedented public opposition to the project, but iStar officials said that the Nassau County IDA was ready to approve tax breaks if given city endorsement.

The Long Beach Zoning Board of Appeals is reviewing whether to extend or revoke a previously granted building permit and variances from 2014 that allowed developers to exceed the city’s height and density requirements.