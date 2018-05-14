The eastbound lanes of Jericho Turnpike between Plainview Road and Juneau Boulevard in Woodbury were closed late Sunday, Nassau County police said.

There were downed wires in the roadway from an accident, police said.

A Nassau police spokesman did not know whether anyone was injured in the accident, how the accident occurred or how long the lanes had been closed. It was unclear when they would be reopened.

The westbound lanes of the road were open.