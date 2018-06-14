A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Jericho, Nassau County police said.

An eastbound vehicle hit the 33-year-old man about 9:10 p.m. as he crossed the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway just west of the intersection with Jericho Turnpike, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released, and the driver remained at the scene, police said. The vehicle was impounded for safety checks.

Some lanes of traffic were closed overnight, but all lanes had reopened by 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

With Ellen Yan