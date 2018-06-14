TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck, killed on service road in Jericho, police say

Nassau County police on the scene where a

Nassau County police on the scene where a pedestrian was fatally hit in Jericho on Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By William Murphy
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Jericho, Nassau County police said.

An eastbound vehicle hit the 33-year-old man about 9:10 p.m. as he crossed the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway just west of the intersection with Jericho Turnpike, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released, and the driver remained at the scene, police said. The vehicle was impounded for safety checks.

Some lanes of traffic were closed overnight, but all lanes had reopened by 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

With Ellen Yan

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

