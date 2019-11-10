A section of Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury reopened Sunday morning after it had been closed following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night sent six people to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Nassau police said.

The road was closed between Avery Road and Plainview Road as the scene was being cleaned up at about 8 a.m. and had re-opened to traffic by 9:30.

PSEG Long Island had been on the scene making repairs, police said.