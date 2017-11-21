NY top court gives Jesse Friedman partial victory

Updated November 21, 2017 12:24 PM

ALBANY — Jesse Friedman won a partial victory Tuesday in his effort to overturn his decades-old child abuse conviction when New York’s top court rejected prosecutors’ bid to keep some elements of his case file sealed.

The state Court of Appeals reversed a decision by a midlevel court, saying it erred earlier this year when it said Friedman couldn’t have access to evidence gathered from witnesses who didn’t testify in the 1980s Great Neck sex scandal. Friedman, employing the Freedom of Information Law, had asked for the entire set of documents the Nassau district attorney’s office compiled during the investigation.

The reversal doesn’t give Friedman immediate access to his file. Rather, the Court of Appeals sent the case back to a trial court to determine whether some witnesses expressly were guaranteed confidentiality by prosecutors and, therefore, kept secret.

“This decision is an emphatic triumph for the principles of open government and creates statewide uniformity rules of disclosure,” Ronald Kuby, Friedman’s attorney, said. “It is a triumph for the wrongfully convicted, who will have a far easier task of obtaining essential documents. It is a stinging rebuke to successive Nassau County district attorneys, who first created a moral panic over nonexistent sex abuse allegations and then tried to create a moral panic as to the consequences of releasing the documents that demonstrate prosecutorial misconduct.”

Friedman spent 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in 1988 to sexually abusing boys who took computer classes in his family’s home. His father, Arnold, also pleaded guilty and committed suicide in prison.

After his release, Friedman said he pleaded guilty to avoid life in prison and contended that police steered children into making false statements.

The 2003 Academy Award-nominated documentary “Capturing the Friedmans” raised questions about techniques detectives used to question child witnesses.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas’ office released a statement Tuesday in reaction to the decision asking New York lawmakers to pass a bill that would protect the records of sex crime victims and saying that “making victims’ statements presumptively public records will deter victims’ cooperation with law enforcement.”

“Jesse Friedman pled guilty, detailed his crimes on Geraldo, and a comprehensive review by prosecutors and an independent panel of experts found his conviction to be just,” Singas said, referring to an interview with Geraldo Rivera on national television after his guilty plea. “Public disclosure of child sex crime victims’ statements will humiliate and retraumatize vulnerable kids, and these sensitive records should not be available to convicted sex offenders, the media, or anyone else,” the statement added.