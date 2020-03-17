TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

John Venditto, former Oyster Bay supervisor, has died at 70

Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto

Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto in July, 2019. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, whose long career in government ended with a 2019 guilty plea on corruption charges, died early Tuesday, his family said. He was 70.

Venditto died from cancer, his son, Michael Venditto of Massapequa said. He said his father had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

The elder Venditto served 10 two-year terms as Oyster Bay supervisor, leaving office in January 2017 as a federal corruption case was pending against him.

He was acquitted of those charges in 2018 but pleaded guilty last July to a felony corruption charge and misdemeanor official misconduct. He lost his law license but was not sentenced to further punishement.

Michael Venditto said his father should be rememebered for his accomplishments while in office, which he said included new and upgraded parks and beaches.

“The decisions that he made still have a very positive effect on us today. “ Venditto said in a telephone interview. “He just loved the residents of the Town of Oyster Bay. … That’s what he lived for. He loved to help people.”

A wake for Venditto will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Massapequa Funeral Home.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

A shopper wears a mask and rubber gloves Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Nassau County Eexecutive Laura Curran speaks about Covid-19 State prepares for hospital surge; Nassau County reports first coronavirus death
The chlorine that all local water districts must LI providers: Drinking water not endangered by coronavirus
PM Pediatrics and Allied Physicians Group, both based LI pediatric groups tout remote health care options
Volunteer Jessica Williams, center, teaches English during the Peace Corps temporarily suspends volunteer activities
Guards with masks stop cars at the entrance Coronavirus drive-thru testing site opens at Jones Beach
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search