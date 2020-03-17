Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, whose long career in government ended with a 2019 guilty plea on corruption charges, died early Tuesday, his family said. He was 70.

Venditto died from cancer, his son, Michael Venditto of Massapequa said. He said his father had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

The elder Venditto served 10 two-year terms as Oyster Bay supervisor, leaving office in January 2017 as a federal corruption case was pending against him.

He was acquitted of those charges in 2018 but pleaded guilty last July to a felony corruption charge and misdemeanor official misconduct. He lost his law license but was not sentenced to further punishement.

Michael Venditto said his father should be rememebered for his accomplishments while in office, which he said included new and upgraded parks and beaches.

“The decisions that he made still have a very positive effect on us today. “ Venditto said in a telephone interview. “He just loved the residents of the Town of Oyster Bay. … That’s what he lived for. He loved to help people.”

A wake for Venditto will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Massapequa Funeral Home.