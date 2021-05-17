TODAY'S PAPER
Tickets sold out for Jones Beach Air Show except rehearsal, officials say

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights floating down from the sky two years ago during the 16th annual Jones Beach Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, on May 25, 2019. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
If you were up in the air about attending the 2021 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, your options have narrowed: Only tickets for the May 28 practice show remain. Tickets for the May 29-30 performances are sold out.

In fact, only vehicles with a special event pass will be allowed to enter Jones Beach on any of those dates, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said Monday. A "limited number" of tickets in Field 1 and Field 10 remain for the rehearsal flyover, and sales close this Thursday.

Available tickets can be purchased through the state parks website at https://shop.parks.ny.gov/store/special-events/.

Event parking pass holders with receive an email including a special code needed for entry. Taxis, ride-shares and other ride services, including individual drop offs, will not be permitted.

Every vehicle will need a pass, officials said, and Empire Passes cannot be used for entry during this special event. Sitting or standing on the boardwalk also will not be permitted.

All current state and Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be enforced.

Additional information can be found at https://bethpageairshow.com.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

