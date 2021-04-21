Fans of fighter jets, stunt pilots and paratroopers are running out of time to score a parking space for the ﻿Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach next month.

Five weeks out from the Memorial Day weekend tradition's return after the pandemic forced cancellation of last year's show, available parking is sold out for Saturday and down to Field 1 for the Sunday performance, according to the state parks and recreation department website.

The $10 parking passes for spaces at fields 2, 4, 5, 6 and 10 are sold out for both days of the show. For Friday's practice show, only Field 6 tickets have sold out.

The air show, one of the Island's premier events signaling the unofficial kickoff of summer, will include pandemic safeguards that will limit attendance to 50% of capacity of parking fields.

Performers this year are expected to include the Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons team, Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II [Warthog] close air support attack aircraft, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue team.