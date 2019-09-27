TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Employee at the Jones Beach Hotel in Wantagh foils armed robbery, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

An employee of a Wantagh hotel foiled an armed robbery Thursday when he wrestled the weapon away from the suspect, Nassau police said.

Justin Gagnon, 35, of East Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested about 12:20 p.m. Thursday and faces robbery and weapons charges, police said.

Gagnon approached the front desk of the Jones Beach Hotel and demanded at gunpoint the employee give him money from a cash register, police said.

The employee, 23, complied, but a struggle ensued between Gagnon and the hotel's 62-year-old manager, police said. As the woman struggled with Gagnon, the employee was able to grab the gun away from the suspect, police said. A struggle between Gagnon and the employee continued outside, police said. That’s when a second man, 54, jumped into the altercation and he and the employee held Gagnon until Nassau officers arrived, police said.

Both the employee and the hotel manager sustained minor injuries, officials said. Gagnon was evaluated and treated at a hospital, police said.

He is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, police said.

He will be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Protesters at the "People's Rally for Impeachment" Thursday 1600: When Ukraine, it pours: Public more pro-impeach
Medford native Saad Amer began his environmental conservation The right climate: Medford native takes on environment, voting
Grace Agwaru and Robbie Donno became lifelong friends One surgery launches Gift of Life and 35,000 more
Kelley Brooke, director of golf at the Bethpage Bethpage adds neurofeedback to golf lessons
Bob and Marlene Culotta of Plainview have been Love Story: One date, and he wanted to get married
Ever Martinez-Reyes, above outside Nassau County police headquarters Officials: Man pleads guilty in 2018 Freeport rape case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search