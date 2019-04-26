TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Trail on west end of Jones Beach State Park officially opens

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Setting out on bikes, officials on Friday defied an overcast sky and gusts of wind to open a trail through the west end of Jones Beach State Park, after signing a proclamation ensuring that part of the 1929 park forever remains in a natural state.

The 4.5-mile, $3.5 million trail was completed half a year ahead of schedule, and complements the 20-plus miles of trails the state Department of Transportation has built in the past few years, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

Later this year, work will start on a new 10-mile trail for walkers and runners and people who roll on wheels that will take them from the Town of Oyster Bay’s Tobay Beach through Babylon to Captree Island in the Town of Islip.

"We are making historic investments in our parks and transportation infrastructure," Cuomo said, "and this path will give New Yorkers another great place to exercise and take in Jones Beach's unparalleled views."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Susan Sarandon films a scene for "Compromising Positions" 60 movies filmed on Long Island
Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman's coffin is carried into Firefighters gather for fallen Marine's funeral
Harley Dix, charged with leaving the scene of Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle in hit-and-run
The scene of the crash on Neighborhood and DA: Man who fled scene of crash arrested, charged
Real estate agents Lois Kirschenbaum, left, and LI neighbors join forces to sell their homes
A waterslide at a Wantagh block party. How to throw a block party, LI style