Setting out on bikes, officials on Friday defied an overcast sky and gusts of wind to open a trail through the west end of Jones Beach State Park, after signing a proclamation ensuring that part of the 1929 park forever remains in a natural state.

The 4.5-mile, $3.5 million trail was completed half a year ahead of schedule, and complements the 20-plus miles of trails the state Department of Transportation has built in the past few years, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

Later this year, work will start on a new 10-mile trail for walkers and runners and people who roll on wheels that will take them from the Town of Oyster Bay’s Tobay Beach through Babylon to Captree Island in the Town of Islip.

"We are making historic investments in our parks and transportation infrastructure," Cuomo said, "and this path will give New Yorkers another great place to exercise and take in Jones Beach's unparalleled views."