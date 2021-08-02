TODAY'S PAPER
Jones Beach concertgoers can take the bus

The NICE N88 bus will once again run

The NICE N88 bus will once again run directly to and from the Long Island Rail Road's Freeport station and the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on concert nights this summer. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
As concerts return to Jones Beach this summer, so too will nonstop bus service to and from the show, officials announced Monday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, will once again run its N88 buses directly to and from the Long Island Rail Road’s Freeport station and the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on concert nights this summer.

Buses will begin running 90 minutes before showtimes, and will depart from the East Bathhouse until 90 minutes after a concert ends. The bus service began with Friday’s Lady A concert and will run until the Jonas Brothers concert on Oct. 2. A one-way trip costs $2.75.

"NICE Bus to the concerts is safe. It’s reliable. It’s convenient. And you can leave the driving to someone else, which is the best part," said Curran, who was joined by NICE CEO Jack Khzouz and concert promoter Ron Delsener of Live Nation, which is subsidizing the bus service.

Headshot of Newsday employee Alfonso Castillo on June

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

