TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Cheaper alternative: Jones Beach Theater concertgoers can take bus

The service was cut two years ago; Ron Delsener, chairman of Live Nation in New York, said he realized it was important to restore it.

Concertgoers at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this summer will be able to ride Nassau Inter-County Express buses to and from Freeport’s train station, Nassau officials said Wednesday. The bus fare will be $2.75 each way. (Credit: Newsday / Yeong-Ung Yang)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Concertgoers at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this summer will be able to ride Nassau Inter-County Express buses to and from Freeport’s train station instead of paying more for a ride-sharing service, officials said on Wednesday.

The bus fare will be just $2.75 for each way; buses will run 90 minutes before and after the concerts; pickups and drop-offs will take place at the East Bathhouse, a short walk from the amphitheater.

The Live Nation entertainment company is footing the bill.

The service was cut two years ago; Ron Delsener, chairman of Live Nation in New York, said he realized it was important to restore it after hearing from friends who told him arranging transportation was difficult.

“So I decided we needed to do something about it,” he said at a news conference with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and NICE chief executive Jack Khzouz.

“I think public partnership is the wave of the future [when] done right,” Curran said at a news conference outside the theater.   

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police at the start of the LI Marathon gets new look, record numbers
Hempstead Village Chief of Police Paul Johnson, front Records: Hempstead top cop charged with corruption
Forecast: 'Not feeling much like May today'
MTA Chairman Patrick Foye, pictured, said in a MTA: Probe into 'excessive' overtime underway
Demolition of the Marguerite G. Rhodes School in Site clearing starts at Rhodes School in Hempstead
Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan will not District: HS principal reassigned amid probe