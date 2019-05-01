Cheaper alternative: Jones Beach Theater concertgoers can take bus
Concertgoers at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this summer will be able to ride Nassau Inter-County Express buses to and from Freeport’s train station instead of paying more for a ride-sharing service, officials said on Wednesday.
The bus fare will be just $2.75 for each way; buses will run 90 minutes before and after the concerts; pickups and drop-offs will take place at the East Bathhouse, a short walk from the amphitheater.
The Live Nation entertainment company is footing the bill.
The service was cut two years ago; Ron Delsener, chairman of Live Nation in New York, said he realized it was important to restore it after hearing from friends who told him arranging transportation was difficult.
“So I decided we needed to do something about it,” he said at a news conference with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and NICE chief executive Jack Khzouz.
“I think public partnership is the wave of the future [when] done right,” Curran said at a news conference outside the theater.
