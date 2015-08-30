Cops: 3 men stole money from woman in online job scam

Three Nassau men have pleaded not guilty to charges they stole money from a New Cassel woman as part of an online scam, Nassau County police said.

Police said in a Sunday news release that earlier this month they arrested Joshua Nembhard, 17, of Queen Street in Westbury, Robin Diaz, 24 of Prospect Avenue in New Cassel, and Rodney King, 22, of Broadway in New Cassel on multiple counts of grand larceny.

Police said the three men used social media to contact a 21-year-old woman with a fake job offer. The woman, accepting what she thought was a real job offer, gave the men her bank information for direct deposit of her paychecks.

The men then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the woman's bank account and threatened her to get additional money, police said.

Third Squad detectives launched an investigation and arrested Nembhard and Diaz on Aug. 24 and King on Saturday, police said.

Nembhard and King were charged with third and second degree Grand Larceny, while Diaz was charged with Criminal Facilitation. Nembhard and Diaz were arraigned Tuesday and King was arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead. The trio pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, according to court records.