The Jovia Long Island Marathon, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, returns this weekend with a redesigned course and a food and music festival.

The 26.2 mile race, which begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, is now a two-lap course that begins and ends in East Meadow's Eisenhower Park.

The 48th annual marathon includes fewer road closures than in previous years, lessening impact on the surrounding community, County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday at a news conference at the race's finish line.

"And it has a real positive impact on local economy, with visitors and residents coming for the race," Curran said. "And then they go spend money in the local community. They go out to eat and support our local businesses. So it's good for the local economic development."

The festivities begin Friday night with a "Friday Night Lights" 5K race in which runners must wear a head lamp to see the 3.2 mile course. Saturday's lineup includes a children's 1-mile fun run, a 10K and half marathon while Sunday is the full 5,000-runner marathon.

Registration for the races is still open and the county is looking for event volunteers, Curran said.

Runners who had registered for the 2020 race were automatically registered for the 2021 marathon, and all finishers this year who are at least 21 will receive a free beer from the Great South Brewery.

The weekend also includes several live bands, 19 food trucks and a health and fitness expo, organizers said.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said security will be heightened for the event, with runners provided clear plastic bags for personal items that will be screened by members of the department's Homeland Security and Bomb Squad units.

Spectators will also have their bags inspected and many roads in the vicinity of the park will be closed Sunday, he said.

"The priority for us," Ryder said, "is your safety and your security."