Any Questions?

Throughout the trial of Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive, Linda Mangano, his wife, and John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor, you’ve had questions.

They covered everything from “Who is paying for the defense?,” which came in almost from the first day, to “Are you literally sitting around waiting for a verdict?,” which came in on the last.

And with the acquittal of Venditto on all charges, and the mistrial declared last week in case of Edward Mangano and Linda Mangano, questions still are rolling in.

So, let’s try this.

Newsday’s reaching out to solicit even more questions — some of which we’ll try to answer in an upcoming Facebook live.

Already, a few have come in:

“Whatever happened to that cupcake the defense attorney refused to eat?”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Since he’s been acquitted, can Venditto be indemnified in the outstanding civil case bought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission?”

“What impact will the trial have on the way things are done on Long Island?”

Some queries will require research; others likely can be resolved with information a team of Newsday reporters garnered during and after the weeks-long trial.

Either way, send your questions to: powerontrial@newsday.com

And then standby for notification of the Facebook Live day and time.