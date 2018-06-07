TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Power on Trial: Send us your questions

Linda and Edward Mangano outside federal court in

Linda and Edward Mangano outside federal court in Central Islip on Thursday after a mistrial was declared. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Joye Brown joye.brown@newsday.com
Print

Any Questions?

Throughout the trial of Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive, Linda Mangano, his wife, and John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor, you’ve had questions.

They covered everything from “Who is paying for the defense?,” which came in almost from the first day, to “Are you literally sitting around waiting for a verdict?,” which came in on the last.

And with the acquittal of Venditto on all charges, and the mistrial declared last week in case of Edward Mangano and Linda Mangano, questions still are rolling in.

So, let’s try this.

Newsday’s reaching out to solicit even more questions — some of which we’ll try to answer in an upcoming Facebook live.

Already, a few have come in:

“Whatever happened to that cupcake the defense attorney refused to eat?”

“Since he’s been acquitted, can Venditto be indemnified in the outstanding civil case bought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission?”

“What impact will the trial have on the way things are done on Long Island?”

Some queries will require research; others likely can be resolved with information a team of Newsday reporters garnered during and after the weeks-long trial.

Either way, send your questions to: powerontrial@newsday.com

And then standby for notification of the Facebook Live day and time.

By Joye Brown joye.brown@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The Village of Brightwaters Vilage Hall is shown Village mayor’s race could open up trustee seat
Kidsday reporters meet with two cast members of LI kids meet ‘Andi Mack’ cast members
Jennifer Gallagher, the Long Beach School District's superintendent, School district eliminates homework for students
Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from ME: Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging
Former Hempstead Village police officer Louis Arcila at Probation for ex-cop in off-duty encounter
Lucas Glover won the U.S. Open at Bethpage Long Island’s history of hosting golf majors