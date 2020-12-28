A Nassau judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to void a labor contract between Nassau County and the Superior Officers Association and lifted a temporary restraining order barring the 8.5-year pact from taking effect.

Civil rights lawyer Frederick Brewington filed the suit on Dec. 15, representing plaintiff Doris Sharpe. Sharpe is described in court papers as a Black woman living in Nassau County.

In seeking to void the pact, Brewington argued the County Legislature was wrong to approve the contract at its Nov. 23 meeting on an "emergency" basis.

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state control board responsible for signing off on the pact, subsequently approved the deal at its Dec. 17 meeting.

The 15-page ruling from Judge James P. McCormack found Sharpe lacked standing and "the petition itself lacks merit." McCormack vacated a temporary restraining order, granted Dec. 17, halting the contract from moving forward.

It was not immediately clear when payments to the officers, under the terms of the new labor agreement, would commence.

The agreement provides 15% raises to officers, including a $3,000 stipend for wearing body cameras.

County officials had defended their decision to bring the pact to the Legislature on an emergency basis.

A new health insurance plan offered by Aetna was set to result in rate increases for officers and the Legislature needed to approve the contract at its Nov. 23 meeting to save costs, county officials had argued, according to the judge's ruling.

That would have resulted in $466,000 in additional costs to the taxpayers for each month of delay, the county had argued, according to McCormack.

In a statement, Brewington said: "Of course, we are disappointed at this point. We are evaluating the decision right now as we consider next steps. This is a very complex matter that has several important issues, which have been unveiled by Ms. Sharpe bringing the case in the first place. It is clear that the impact of police contracts on the reform mandated by Governor Cuomo is evidenced by the commencement of this action and the recent rejection of the PBA contract by the police rank and file."

Brewington also argued the contract approval threatened to undermine the county's plan to enact sweeping reforms to policing, which is due to the state by April 1 under a directive from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Approving police contracts before a county plan is set, as part of Executive Order No. 203, would harm efforts to secure meaningful reform, Brewington and Democratic activists and lawmakers have argued.

The SOA agreement calls for implementation of body cameras by the end of September 2021.

The Legislature's vote was 16-3 with three Democratic legislators objecting: Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams of Freeport; Carrié Solages of Lawrence and Siela Bynoe of Westbury.

The ruling is a key victory for Curran, a Democrat, who will have formalized two new labor contracts since taking office in 2018.

In December 2019, the county announced a new deal with the Detective Association Inc., which was later ratified by the Legislature and NIFA.

Deals with the county's five major unions expired on the eve of her first term and Curran, who is up for reelection in November 2021, has been working to finalize new contracts.

Her administration suffered a significant setback last week, when members of the Police Benevolent Association rejected terms of a proposed deal between the county and PBA, by a margin of 143 votes, according to PBA president James McDermott.

The county has yet to set new contracts for the Civil Service Employees Association and Sheriff's Correction Officers Benevolent Association.