A judge ruled Wednesday that 178 criminal charges against former Town of Oyster Bay planning and development commissioner Frederick Ippolito be abated by the man’s death, which happened in June shortly before Nassau prosecutors brought a wide-ranging corruption case against him and a handful of others with ties to the municipality.

Assistant District Attorney Jesse Aviram told State Supreme Court Justice Charles Wood in a Mineola courtroom that the government had gotten two copies of Ippolito’s death certificate since the June arraignment.

“At this time, we ask that the case against Mr. Ippolito be abated by death,” he said.

Wood also ordered the government to provide by next week copies of the calls caught on wiretaps, and other discovery materials, to the defendants — which include former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto.

Venditto and his attorney, Joshua Kirshner, declined to comment after the court conference. He and the other defendants previously pleaded not guilty.

Venditto, who already is charged in a separate federal corruption case, is facing up to 4 years in prison if convicted of the top count against him in the state’s case.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Newsday previously reported that sources said prosecutors had wiretapped Venditto’s campaign office, along with his cellphone and those of Ippolito and co-defendant Frank Antetomaso, the town’s former public works commissioner.

The other defendants in the case are: Richard Porcelli Sr., Venditto’s campaign manager; Salvatore Cecere, Antetomaso’s nephew who worked in the town’s highway department, Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving Inc. CEO and president Elia Aly Lizza, along with his wife, Marisa Lizza, and their company.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas previously has said that her office’s 14-month probe exposed “a shocking and interconnected web of public corruption” that led to the three indictments.

The Lizzas and their company face criminal counts including bribery, after prosecutors alleged they paid Ippolito about $1.6 million in bribes to try to help facilitate the construction of a senior citizens complex.

The indictments allege a trio of schemes that also include what prosecutors called a case of preferential government hiring and a theft of town services.

Ippolito’s attorney, Brian Griffin, on Wednesday called it a “bittersweet” day for his late client’s family. Ippolito, of Syosset, was 78 when he died June 4 at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors have said previously that while the indictments charging Ippolito with crimes were dated June 21, the grand jury voted on some of the charges against him before his June 4 death in federal prison after a separate tax evasion conviction.

“Ultimately I think was a colossal waste of the grand jury’s time, a waste of law enforcement and court resources and ultimately a waste of taxpayer dollars,” Griffin said of charges being brought against Ippolito following the man’s death.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the resolution of the Ippolito case. The charges were abated by death.