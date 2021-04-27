A Manorhaven Village judge has resigned amid a state investigation into allegations that he used sexist language toward women and granted favors to friends from the bench.

Peter Gallanter resigned April 5 and agreed to never "seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future" in a stipulation he signed with the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, a state agency that investigated him, the commission said in a release Monday.

The stipulation, namely an agreement, was signed April 7 and the investigation was closed April 22, the commission said.

Gallanter, 60, declined to comment when reached by phone Monday.

The complaints against the former judge alleged he "dismissed or reduced tickets in multiple cases for defendants with whom he had personal relationships," the commission said. They also claimed he "repeatedly described female litigants and lawyers in demeaning and sexist terms."

"It is intolerable for a judge to demean women with sexist language, or to bestow favors from the bench to friends," Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said in a statement. "The complaints against Judge Gallanter were serious, and his permanent departure from the bench is appropriate."

Gallanter was also accused of improperly using a security camera to record proceedings in his courtroom.

Marisa Harrison, the state commission’s public records officer, declined to elaborate on the complaints, citing stipulation confidentiality.

Gallanter, who is an attorney, had been the village justice since 2008, the commission said. His four-year term was to end in July.

Earlier this month, the village board appointed Jim Roman as associate village justice, Village Clerk-Treasurer Joanie Corbo Hanna wrote in an email. Roman will run for village justice, which is different than his current appointment, in the June 15 election.

Mayor Jim Avena said the investigation of Gallanter had nothing to do with "any other part of our village government or any other village official."

"The truth of the matter is that he — and he alone — is responsible for whatever issues the state is investigating," Avena wrote in an April 8 statement. "Any attempt to shift responsibility for this or blame his predicament on others is completely without merit."