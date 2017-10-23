A judge in Nassau County on Monday set a December date for a hearing to determine if former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato will keep temporary custody of his two young children as he and his estranged wife go through divorce proceedings.

Earlier this month, state Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorintz gave the 80-year-old Republican power broker custody of the couple’s 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter after the former senator questioned the mental stability of his wife, attorney Katuria D’Amato, 51. The judge also told her to stay away from the children and the former senator, signing the order after the wife was hospitalized following her 911 call on Sept. 30 to report possible intruders at the couple’s former marital home in Lido Beach. She had been living there with the children.

Katuria D’Amato’s attorney, Joseph De Simone, has said the former senator alleged in court papers that she had a “psychotic break,” and that police had told the husband they found the wife loading a shotgun.

But De Simone has said the gun was locked away, and his client wasn’t allowed any input before that emergency order — which he dubbed “retaliation” following Katuria D’Amato’s Oct. 3 petition for divorce in Manhattan.

Lorintz said Monday that he will hear testimony in the custody proceeding starting Dec. 1 and will appoint a forensic evaluator in the meantime.

Such an expert interviews parents and children and potentially others with household involvement, and can order psychological testing. The expert then assesses each parent’s ability to make decisions for the children and any risk factors that could impact where they live, providing information to help the judge make custody and parental access decisions.

In the meantime, Katuria D’Amato will continue to get regular supervised visits with the children — a condition Lorintz granted after the parties came to an agreement in court on Oct. 11.

Her attorney requested Monday that Alfonse D’Amato, who agreed to pay for the evaluator, pick up the cost of a nanny that fulfills the supervision requirement of the mother’s visits with the children.

But Alfonse D’Amato’s attorney, Stephen Gassman, said his client already pays for a nanny when the children are with him and wouldn’t agree to the additional cost.

Gassman previously said in court Katuria D’Amato told police who answered the 911 call “there were people in the house shining green lasers at her,” and her hospital discharge papers referenced “substance-related psychotic disorder.”

Lorintz said Monday that he would reserve ruling on the nanny cost issue for now and would consider potential written motions on the matter.

The judge also plans to interview the D’Amato children in his chambers as part of the case.

“Difficult time, but he’s holding up very well,” Gassman said of his client after Monday’s proceeding.

De Simone said after court that Katuria D’Amato continues to be “upset by the situation” and maintains “that these orders were issued in secret, on a one-sided basis.”

He said the “fundamental allegations” in Alfonse D’Amato’s claims are false, and the husband “backtracks” in additional court papers saying “he didn’t witness anything firsthand.”

Mark Green, an attorney for the children, declined to comment Monday.

The D’Amatos married in 2004, before announcing in 2014 they were working through “personal issues” while focusing on their children.

Alfonse D’Amato, now a lobbyist, left the Senate after 18 years in office following a 1998 election defeat.