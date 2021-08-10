Kaminsky gains endorsement of Long Beach police union in Nassau DA bid

The Long Beach Police Benevolent Association endorsed State Sen. Todd Kaminsky for Nassau County district attorney, citing his background as a former federal prosecutor and his legislative work with police.

Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), 43, is the Democratic nominee for district attorney running against Republican Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Anne Donnelly, 57, of Garden City. The two are vying for the position of top county prosecutor after District Attorney Madeline Singas was appointed to a state Court of Appeals judgeship.

The Long Beach PBA did not meet with Donnelly to weigh an endorsement, but members said Kaminsky asked for their endorsement.

Nassau County Republican Party officials and Donnelly could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

"It has a very special meaning for me because this is where I’m raising my family and these police officers know me the best," Kaminsky said of the endorsement. "They’ve seen me fight for my community and take on my own party when necessary."

Long Beach PBA president Brian Wells, who leads the union of 62 sworn officers, said Kaminsky’s hometown department had endorsed him while he served in the state Assembly and Senate.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Wells called Kaminsky "a moderate and sensible voice in divisive times."

"Todd has always been by our side and fighting his own party when they wanted to defund the police, advocating for law enforcement helping us do our jobs and pushing for 9/11 benefits for first responders," Wells said.

Kaminsky said communities can only uphold public safety with a well-funded police department and cooperation with police officers, regardless of party politics.

"It’s always been a priority to deliver funding for our police departments," Kaminsky said. "Because the communities I talk to want a well funded, well trained and equipped police force ready for anything."

Wells said Kaminsky has also worked with the department when members disagreed with legislation he was involved in, such as police reform packages releasing police discipline records and bail reform.

"I believe there can be reform and support for police at the same time," Kaminsky said. "Police want a system if there are bad apples they can be taken out of the bunch so they can do their jobs effectively."

Kaminsky started working in the Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2008 and served as deputy chief of public integrity. He was elected to the state Assembly in 2014 and replaced State Sen. Dean Skelos during a 2016 special election.