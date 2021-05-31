A Rockaway Park, Queens man was arrested and charged Sunday with threatening to blow up the Kings Point Police Department, Nassau County police said.

Michael Mortman, 61, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and with misdemeanor aggravated harassment after making a "verbal threat" in a late-night phone call to the department on May 20, according to a police news release.

Detectives from Nassau’s Sixth Precinct located Mortman and NYPD officers arrested him around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in Queens, a Nassau police spokesman said.

Mortman was arraigned Monday in Nassau First District Court in Mineola. His case was adjourned to June 9, according to records. Mortman is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.