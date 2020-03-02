A motorist driving a Lamborghini westbound on Ocean Parkway in Oyster Bay Monday afternoon, lost control of the car, crossed into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a Kia, State police said in a news release.

Both drivers were transported to Nassau University Medical Center. A passenger in the Lamborghini was airlifted to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

All injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said. State police did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

The collision happened at approximately 3:22 p.m., the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the State Police, at 631-756-3300.